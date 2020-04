SHANGHAI/BEIJING (REUTERS) - Beijing schools closed by the coronavirus outbreak will reopen to senior high school students and senior middle school students, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday (April 12), citing a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

Senior high school students are set to return to campus on April 27, and senior students at middle schools will return to campus on May 11, said spokesman Li Yi at a press conference, according to the CCTV report.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself