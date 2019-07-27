Beijing to let some firms buy US goods without tariffs

BEIJING • The Chinese government has given approval for several domestic companies to buy US cotton, corn, sorghum and pork without being subject to hefty retaliatory tariffs, according to people familiar with the situation.

Some textile mills have been given permission to purchase 50,000 tonnes in total of US cotton without paying the 25 per cent retaliatory duty, the sources said.

A number of companies will also be exempt from the tariffs on American pork, corn and sorghum, the sources said, without specifying the volume. The move follows the approval of some three million tonnes of US soya beans for purchase with tariff waivers, according to sources.

There could be a second round of exemptions depending on how the trade talks progress, they said.

China's commerce ministry did not respond to a fax seeking comment.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to travel to China on Monday for the first high-level, face-to-face trade negotiations between the world's two biggest economies since talks broke down in May.

In a press conference on Thursday in Beijing, China's commerce ministry spokesman said companies are willing to buy US farm products in line with domestic demand and their purchases are made based on their own decisions. There is no direct connection between purchases and the resumption of trade talks, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said.

Even with the tariffs in place, the US sold about 64,000 tonnes of cotton in May, according to Chinese Customs data.

Meanwhile, US exports of corn, sorghum and pork have slumped since the beginning of the trade war. China imported more than 620,000 tonnes of US sorghum last April, before imports fell to almost nothing this year.

BLOOMBERG