Beijing to ink Phase 1 trade deal with US this week

BEIJING • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will visit Washington this week to sign a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported yesterday.

"Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it," the SCMP quoted a source as saying, adding that the delegation was likely to stay in the US for a few days, until the middle of next week.

Neither the US nor Chinese government has confirmed the trip.

The US and China cooled their trade war this month, announcing a Phase 1 agreement that would reduce some US tariffs in exchange for what US officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had said on Dec 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the agreement in the first week of January.

China's Commerce Ministry has said it is in close touch with the US on signing the trade deal and that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials. A spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry previously said the details would be made public only after the official signing.

Separately, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan has said that China will continue to beef up the domestic market, boost high-level opening-up and ensure high-quality development of trade and investment next year.

He was speaking on Sunday at the ministry's year-end meeting, where he laid out key priorities for further development in the coming year.

The country will rev up efforts to "build a strong domestic market, open up to the outside world at a higher level, promote high-quality development of commerce, and build the economy into an economic and trade powerhouse", he said.

