Beijing tightens curbs while Shanghai eases some measures

BEIJING/SHANGHAI • China's capital Beijing tightened Covid-19 restrictions yesterday as it battled an outbreak, while Shanghai let some of its 25 million residents venture out after reporting a second day of zero infections outside of quarantine areas.

Shanghai's outbreak, which began in March, has been China's worst since the early months of the pandemic in 2020. Hundreds of thousands have been infected.

Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, in Shanghai to oversee the city's counter-epidemic work, said yesterday that while now is not the time to relax, communities with no new cases for seven days should be allowed to return to "normal social order", adding that the situation in Shanghai has been steadily improving and effectively controlled.

The outbreak in China's most populous city and the risk of a spread in Beijing are testing the government's zero-Covid-19 approach. Beijing, which has seen over 300 cases since April 22, has not locked down. There were 59 new cases on Saturday, up from 54 the previous day.

Yesterday, the capital tightened social distancing rules and started a fresh round of mass testing in its most populous and worst-hit district. The city of 22 million has in the past week conducted mass testing in most of its 16 districts, suspended all entertainment venues and banned restaurant dining.

"The impact of all this on us is too great - 20,000 yuan (S$4,200) in a day gone, just like that!" said Mr Jia, a manager at a popular burger restaurant in the east of Beijing.

"We have three branches in Shanghai. They've all been shut and losing cash for a month. And now this," he said, asking to be identified only by his surname.

Beijing's Universal Studios theme park closed yesterday, while in the popular Badaling section of the Great Wall, visitors were told to show proof of negative Covid-19 test results before entering.

The Chaoyang district, accounting for the biggest share of infections in Beijing's outbreak, launched an additional round of mass testing, with health workers knocking on doors to remind residents to get tested.

"I do the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test every day and I know I am not sick," said a Chaoyang resident surnamed Ma, whose health app on her phone had marked her profile as abnormal.

"I feel caged, like I am sick. These restrictions are too excessive," said Ms Ma, who works in finance.

Shanghai officials said yesterday curbs on some areas would be eased after the city reined in transmission risks at the community level, excluding cases in quarantine centres. The city reported 7,872 new cases for Saturday, down from 10,181 the previous day. There were 38 deaths.

Six of its 16 districts attained zero-Covid-19 status, meaning three consecutive days with no new daily increases in infections, senior city government official Gu Honghui told a news conference.

Public transport will be allowed to resume in five districts, but residents must remain in their districts as they visit supermarkets, pharmacies and hospitals, a health official told the news conference.

But despite the fall in transmissions, Shanghai launched a new round of citywide PCR and antigen tests from yesterday until May 7. China reported 8,256 cases for Saturday, down from 10,703 a day before.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said China's lockdowns are "cruel" and Taiwan will not follow suit.

Having controlled the pandemic with tough border controls and quarantines, Taiwan has been dealing with a surge in domestic cases since the start of 2022, with some 75,000 infections driven by the Omicron variant.

