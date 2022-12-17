Beijing succumbs to Covid-19 after Xi Jinping lifts pandemic restrictions

Some Beijing residents have already begun questioning the prudence of abandoning zero-Covid with few mitigation measures in place. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
12 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - The city of Beijing rode out the pandemic for almost three years, crushing Covid-19 outbreaks before the virus could overwhelm it. When dozens of cases flared in June 2020, the head of the Chinese capital’s Communist party committee vowed to take “the most resolute, decisive and stringent measures to block transmission and control the situation”.

The city’s defences held again in the spring when targeted measures such as localised quarantines helped it avoid a sweeping lockdown such as the one that immobilised Shanghai for eight weeks. Beijing’s party secretary, Mr Cai Qi, a longtime ally of President Xi Jinping, was rewarded for his efforts with a promotion to the party’s most powerful body, the Politburo Standing Committee, in October.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top