Beijing 'sternly condemns' Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China reacted with fury yesterday to United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, with at least five government departments strongly condemning what it called "extremely dangerous" moves as the military announced a series of exercises around the island beginning last night.

"(The visit) gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence'," China's Foreign Ministry said in a late-night statement sent out moments after Mrs Pelosi and her delegation disembarked in Taipei close to 11pm.