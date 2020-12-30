Beijing steps up vigilance amid spate of new infections

Beijing edged towards a state of alarm yesterday as a flurry of Covid-19 cases in the Chinese capital sparked mass testing, lockdowns of some residential areas, and caused mass gatherings and performances to be cancelled.

Some 18 locally transmitted cases, the first domestic infections in Beijing in over 150 days, have been detected since Dec 14.

Implementing escalating controls, city officials announced on Sunday that Beijing was going into "emergency mode".

Separate outbreaks have been reported in northern Liaoning province's Dalian and Shenyang cities.

The spike in cases has caused concern in parts of Beijing, particularly in the Shunyi district where the Beijing Capital International Airport is located, that the virus may be circulating undetected.

Yesterday, the city completed mass testing of all Shunyi district residents, which turned up no new cases. Close to 1.3 million tests have been conducted in the district since last weekend.

Shunyi resident Tim Lin, who was screened on Sunday, told The Straits Times that residents were "definitely afraid".

"I think people are pretty anxious because there are quite a number of elderly people and young families living here," said the 37-year-old product designer, who added that his company had forbidden employees from going to work unless they could present a negative nucleic acid test result.

The latest spate began when a Chinese national who arrived from Hong Kong developed symptoms after he was released from quarantine on Dec 13. Two cases linked to him were later discovered.

Last Wednesday, more cases were found, and seven were detected yesterday. Most were in Shunyi district. So far the cases do not appear to be linked to the man from Hong Kong.

As of yesterday, 18 local transmissions have been recorded, according to data from the Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

"The situation for epidemic prevention and control in Beijing is complex. We must be on high alert and strictly implement measures to prevent imported cases and a domestic rebound," Ms Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing CDC, said on Monday.

Officials have put in place escalating curbs since the weekend.

Cinemas, tourist spots and parks have been ordered to operate at 75 per cent capacity, and large performances and gatherings have been suspended. Primary and middle school students have had their winter vacations brought forward to earlier in January.

Some 10 villages, communities and buildings in Shunyi have been sealed off, the authorities said yesterday, and civil servants have been told to remain in Beijing for the upcoming New Year holidays.

But Chinese epidemiological experts have said it is unlikely that the virus was spreading widely in Beijing as mass testing has so far not uncovered hidden cases.

Dr Jin Dong-Yan, a virology professor at the University of Hong Kong, said the seven cases reported yesterday were all close contacts of previous infections and not picked up through mass testing. "The numbers are low. There is no sign the virus is spreading widely," said Dr Jin.

He noted the Beijing authorities' language on the recent spate of cases - terms like "emergency mode" and getting on a "war footing" - seemed geared instead at jolting a populace fatigued by various social distancing measures back into action.

"The real concern is the coming holiday season, because a lot of people will be travelling, and if an infected individual goes undetected there could be a real risk of a super-spreader event. The government's main task is to prevent this from happening," he said.