At the Aerospace Centre Hospital in Beijing's Haidian district yesterday morning, a long queue with nearly 300 people snaked its way around the building, across a carpark and towards a shipping container that has been converted into a mobile Covid-19 testing centre.

Wrapped in heavy down jackets because of the January chill, most of those in line were complying with an order to get tested after records showed that they had bought cold medication or cough mixture in the past 14 days.