Beijing slams addition of 23 Chinese entities to US blacklist

SHANGHAI • China said yesterday that it resolutely opposes the addition of 23 Chinese entities to a United States economic blacklist over issues including alleged human rights abuses and military ties.

The Ministry of Commerce said the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules" and an unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies.

Beijing "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests", it said, citing a spokesman but without elaborating.

The US Department of Commerce said last Friday that it had added 14 companies and other entities to its economic blacklist, saying that they had been "implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region".

Beijing denies the alleged abuses.

Entities on the economic blacklist are generally required to apply for licences from the US Commerce Department and face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from US suppliers.

Washington also added five entities which it said directly support China's military modernisation programmes related to lasers and battle management systems.

It identified a further four entities for "exporting and attempting to export items" to entities already sanctioned by the US.

Wuhan Raycus Fibre Laser Technologies, one of the added entities, said yesterday, in a statement posted on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange website, that the inclusion on the blacklist will not have a substantial impact on its research and production, nor any impact on its products and services.

The US has repeatedly criticised Beijing over its actions on human rights, including alleged forced labour practices in Xinjiang.

"The Department of Commerce remains firmly committed to taking strong, decisive action to target entities that are enabling human rights abuses in Xinjiang or that use US technology to fuel China's destabilising military modernisation efforts," US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last Friday.

Washington has also put import bans on cotton, tomatoes and some solar products originating from Xinjiang.

In 2019, the Commerce Department under then President Donald Trump targeted 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight firms, including video surveillance firm Hikvision, as well as leaders in facial recognition technology SenseTime Group and Megvii Technology.

