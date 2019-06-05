Beijing silences buses for all-important college entrance exam

BEIJING (XINHUA) - The Chinese capital Beijing will forbid its buses from honking as they pass sites where students sit the national college entrance examination.

The Beijing Public Transport said Tuesday (June 4) it would add over 200 vehicles on 361 routes passing the city's 89 test sites between Friday and Saturday, when the all-important exam will be held.

To minimise disturbance to test takers, buses will also stop open-air broadcasting of bus stops near exam sites, according to the company.

The exam, known as the gaokao, is deemed the most important event for Chinese students. It is hailed as a fair system to select talent and change the fate of children from poor families.

More than 10 million students nationwide have applied to take part in this year's exam, which will coincide with the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

China's traffic management authority has called on holiday travellers to avoid the rush hours of exam traffic and to refrain from honking when they are near exam sites.

The Ministry of Public Security on Monday also called on local departments to ensure smooth traffic during the exam. Local police are also asked to provide help for exam takers in case of traffic jams or accidents.