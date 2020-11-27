Beijing, Seoul to work on N. Korea nuke issue

SEOUL • South Korea and China agreed yesterday to prepare for a visit to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping and to cooperate on reviving the stalled talks on North Korea's nuclear programme as well as tackling the coronavirus.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi arrived in the South Korean capital late on Wednesday, after a two-day visit to Japan, as Asian governments prepare for change under a new US administration.

"Both sides agreed to actively communicate so that the Covid-19 situation stabilises and conditions are created for President Xi's visit," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said after Mr Wang held talks with South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

China and US ally South Korea have traditionally been suspicious of each other but in recent years have found common ground in economic cooperation and a shared concern about North Korea's rush to develop nuclear weapons.

Mr Xi was expected to visit South Korea early this year but the coronavirus epidemic put plans on hold.

Mr Wang said his visit was to highlight the importance of efforts by the "strategic partners" to work to promote peace and stability.

"The Covid-19 crisis could not defeat the citizens of our two countries," Mr Wang, speaking through an interpreter, said as his meeting with Ms Kang began.

"Bilateral ties are showing their strength and ever more vigour."

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in met Mr Wang separately and they discussed peace on the peninsula, Mr Moon's office said.

US President Donald Trump had raised hopes for progress in pressing North Korea to give up its weapons programmes in exchange for the lifting of sanctions but talks with the country's leader Kim Jong Un stalled.

Ms Kang exchanged views on the incoming US administration with Mr Wang, who expressed "hopes" for its North Korea policy, a South Korean official who declined to be identified told reporters.

Mr Wang reiterated China's opposition to a US missile defence system installed in South Korea in 2017, the official said.

South Korea and the United States say the system is designed to counter North Korean missile threats but China fears it undercuts its security interests.

REUTERS