Beijing says no new cases outside quarantine facilities in four days

BEIJING • Beijing has not seen any new Covid-19 infection outside its quarantine facilities for four straight days, government officials said yesterday, indicating that the community transmission of the virus has likely been eliminated.

The Chinese capital, which yesterday reported five cases of local infections, has been rolling back virus restrictions. All five new cases were found among those quarantined for observation.

Beijing on Monday reported two cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections.

It is a stark contrast to last month, when the capital was recording several dozen cases a day, stoking concern of a citywide lockdown. Instead, mass-testing and targeted measures such as movement restrictions and work-from-home orders in the worst affected areas helped bring the outbreak under control.

The local authorities have, however, warned against complacency, saying risks remain as curbs are eased.

The country, meanwhile, still faces the risk of resurgence, with outbreaks seen in other areas.

Northern China' s Inner Mongolia region, where cases are on the rise, reported 69 local infections for Monday, accounting for about half of new cases nationwide.

The border city of Dandong, an important port for trade with North Korea, reported 32 cases for Monday. Partial travel restrictions were imposed in the area last Saturday because of rising cases.

Life started to return to normal in Beijing on Monday, with public transport resuming in most districts, allowing workers to return to the office.

Entertainment facilities like cinemas reopened in most areas, with capacity capped at 75 per cent, while restaurants were allowed to offer dining in again.

Residents are also allowed to move about freely as long as they have a negative Covid-19 test result within the past 72 hours. The previous requirement was 48 hours.

In another sign that the city is reopening, theme park Universal Beijing Resort said it will resume operations from June 15.

The Beijing government said in a briefing yesterday that it is implementing a slew of measures to help companies hit hard by curbs related to Covid-19. These include waiving rents, delaying company's social security contributions and improving access to financing for small businesses, besides creating more jobs for college graduates.

Separately, high school seniors across China yesterday started their two-day gruelling "gaokao" college entrance exam under the shadow of Covid-19. The class of 2022 will be the first to have had all three years of their high school curriculum disrupted by the pandemic, bouncing between online and offline classes as well as adapting to frequent Covid-19 tests and sudden closures.

China has trumpeted its zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus, which included an unprecedented two-month lockdown of Shanghai and harsh restrictions elsewhere, for bringing its outbreak under better control. But its success has come at an enormous economic and social cost and has not totally eliminated infections.

Shanghai added four new cases outside of quarantine facilities, government officials said yesterday. Its cases rose to 10 on Monday from eight on Sunday.

Relief in the financial hub over last week's lifting of a gruelling lockdown has been curtailed somewhat by an uptick in cases outside mandated quarantine facilities. Those living in compounds where new cases have been detected are being thrown back into lockdown.

BLOOMBERG, XINHUA, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE