Beijing says it has stopped virus spread linked to bar cluster

BEIJING • The spread of Covid-19 related to a bar cluster in Beijing has been basically stopped, the municipal government said yesterday.

Beijing added one new local case within quarantined areas as at 3pm yesterday, officials said at a regular virus briefing in the Chinese capital. The person has no symptoms, they said.

There were no new cases in the city outside quarantined areas for the third consecutive day, officials said. Daily infections have fallen to single digits, they added.

"Beijing has withstood unprecedented challenges and tests during the past 10 days since June 9," said Mr Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing municipal government, in a statement.

The city has reported 369 cases from June 9 until 3pm yesterday, said Mr Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of Beijing's municipal disease prevention and control centre.

China reported 52 new local Covid-19 cases for Friday, reported state media CCTV. Inner Mongolia had 21 new local cases, the most among all provinces and cities.

Shanghai added seven local cases on Friday, one outside quarantined areas. It reported two new confirmed cases outside quarantined areas yesterday, according to a local government briefing.

