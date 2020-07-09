China reports 9 new coronavirus cases, none in Beijing

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported nine new coronavirus cases for Wednesday (July 8), compared with seven a day earlier, the health authority said on Thursday.

All of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. China reported six new asymptomatic patients, same as a day earlier.

Beijing’s city government reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases for Wednesday, the third straight day of no new cases as the city curbs the spread of the disease.