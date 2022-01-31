Beijing reports 20 new Covid-19 cases

BEIJING • Beijing yesterday registered its highest number of new coronavirus cases for a year and a half, as the Chinese capital gears up to host the Winter Olympics from Friday.

China will hold the Games in a strict "closed-loop" bubble as part of its zero-Covid-19 strategy of targeted lockdowns, border restrictions and lengthy quarantines.

The approach has helped the world's second-largest economy keep new Covid-19 infections far lower than many other countries, but it is battling local outbreaks in several cities as well as in the Olympic bubble.

The upcoming Spring Festival - the country's biggest national holiday - presents a further challenge as millions of people return to their hometowns and mingle with family and friends for the Chinese New Year starting tomorrow.

Beijing's tally of 20 new cases yesterday was the city's highest since June 2020, according to the National Health Commission.

The city authorities have locked down some housing compounds, while officials in Fengtai district - where most of yesterday's infections were detected - have begun testing around two million people for the virus.

The Olympics bubble separates everyone involved in the Games from the wider Chinese population to curb the risk of infections leaking out. The 60,000 people in the bubble are subject to daily testing.

Organisers reported 34 new cases related to the Games yesterday, bringing the total past 200 since the bubble was sealed on Jan 4.

The new infections include 16 people who are either athletes or team officials, who tested positive either on arrival at the airport or inside the closed loop.

There were 54 new local cases nationwide yesterday, as Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province and the city of Suifenhe in northeastern Heilongjiang province emerged as potential hot spots.

The Chinese authorities have locked down an area neighbouring Beijing following a handful of reported cases, appearing not to publicly announce restrictions that have confined around 1.2 million people in Xiong'an New Area to their homes.

Over in Hong Kong, dozens of pet stores that sold hamsters were yesterday allowed to resume business, the city's government said, after the shops were shuttered last week and thousands of hamsters culled over coronavirus fears.

The authorities enraged pet lovers with an order to cull more than 2,200 hamsters after tracing a Covid-19 outbreak to a worker in a shop where 11 hamsters tested positive. Imported hamsters from Holland had been cited as the source.

All hamster imports remain banned.

Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said late on Saturday that it had collected 1,134 samples from animals other than hamsters including rabbits and chinchillas, which were all negative.

Five stores, including the Little Boss pet shop, which started the outbreak, remained shuttered as they had not yet "passed the virus test", the government said.

It said on Friday that it would compensate pet shops trading in hamsters, offering a one-off payment of up to HK$30,000 (S$5,200).

