Beijing records more Covid-19 cases; Tianjin locks down city centre

The capital reported 47 new Covid-19 cases on May 24, compared with 48 the previous day. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
33 min ago

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Beijing continued to report Covid-19 cases in its now month-long outbreak, as the nearby port city of Tianjin locked down a district at the centre of the city amid a simmering flareup.

The capital reported 47 new Covid-19 cases for Tuesday (May 24), compared with 48 on Monday. Cases spiked to 99 on Sunday, the highest of the current outbreak.

While the numbers are still low, Beijing has been recording several dozen infections a day for the past month, suggesting mass-testing drives, work-from-home orders in some districts and other measures haven't been enough to squelch the outbreak.

The city will strengthen Covid controls among essential workers such as security guards, maintenance staff and workers at internal dining halls, local authorities said late Tuesday.

In Tianjin, where an outbreak in January disrupted global auto giants Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG, residents in the central Heping district have been told not to leave their housing compounds or neighbourhoods unless necessary and have been encouraged to work from home for three days.

Shanghai reported 387 new cases, down from 480 on Monday. One infection was found outside of government quarantine in the financial hub.

More On This Topic
Beijing sees record new Covid-19 cases, reviving lockdown concerns
China's lockdowns spur young urbanites and well-heeled to consider leaving
Related Stories
How often can you be infected with Covid-19?
Shanghai residents leverage Excel skills, management savvy to navigate Covid-19 lockdown
How Australia saved thousands of lives while Covid-19 killed 1 million Americans
North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak: Govt refused offers of vaccines
These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19
WHO studies on whether Covid-19 has role in mysterious hepatitis in kids gain pace
What we know about rebound of Covid-19 symptoms in people who took Pfizer pills
Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass Covid-19 checks
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top