Beijing races to rein in outbreak linked to market

Published
49 min ago

The next three days will be crucial for Beijing, as the city races to contain a new coronavirus outbreak linked to its biggest fruit and vegetable market, in what could be a reckoning for China's strategy of aggressive virus control.

More than 20 housing compounds across the capital were locked down yesterday and the reopening of school for some students postponed, as the cluster of cases connected to the Xinfadi market totalled 79 in just four days.

Officials said the virus had spread to a second market.

Although China brought its previous outbreaks under control through sweeping lockdowns, it has until now never experienced a significant flare-up in a major city.

The outbreak in the capital, where China's business elites and political leadership reside, sparked fears that a new wave of infections might spread to the rest of the country.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2020, with the headline 'Beijing races to rein in outbreak linked to market'. Print Edition | Subscribe
