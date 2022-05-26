Beijing punishes errant firms, urges travel vigilance

BEIJING • China's capital Beijing has further tightened its Covid-19 controls, punishing workplaces that flout rules or circumvent curbs and imploring residents to police their own movements.

Some workplaces in the city of 22 million have ignored Covid-19 prevention policies and failed to check the health profiles of their staff, opening a gap for the spread of the epidemic, state-run Xinhua News agency wrote in a commentary yesterday.

"A big wind can enter even through the smallest of gaps," the commentary said.

In one example of disciplinary action, some employees at the state-run Beijing postal service were either dismissed or given a stern warning after a cluster of cases hit a private logistics company within its jurisdiction, the municipal anti-corruption watchdog said.

It added that the firm failed to organise Covid-19 tests for its employees and did not follow strict vaccination rules.

Separately, a handful of employees at a Beijing branch of the state railway firm concealed their travel histories and have been put under police investigation.

Meanwhile, some operations at a big real estate agency have been suspended after one employee violated a district-wide requirement to work from home.

Throughout the week, Beijing health authorities have been sending out text messages to people's mobile phones urging them to monitor the travel histories of Covid-19 cases as well as report themselves to local officials if their own movements overlap with those of the infected.

In another development, several heavily populated cities are launching mass testing again despite caseloads that remain very small by global comparisons.

The northern port city of Tianjin started a fresh round of citywide testing yesterday after more than a dozen daily new infections emerged this week following two such rounds of testing last weekend. Tianjin requires its 14 million residents to keep their movements largely close to where they live and adhere to a "relatively static" mode during the testing.

Shanghai, which is aiming for a June 1 exit from a citywide lockdown, is cautiously unwinding curbs. Yesterday, it closed the makeshift hospital at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre, which had treated 25,000 cases since late March.

REUTERS