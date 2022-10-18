Beijing protest against Covid-19 rules and leadership finds support among overseas Chinese

BEIJING – The rallying cries from a rare protest in Beijing last week criticising China’s strict Covid-19 approach and the country’s leader Xi Jinping have been taken up by Chinese youth across the world, even as the Chinese authorities attempt to wipe out any mention on Chinese social media.

Posters with such as “We want freedom, not lockdowns”, “We want dignity, no more lies”, and “We want to be citizens, not slaves” have been put up by overseas Chinese students on university bulletin boards, lamp posts and in train stations, echoing their discontent with the political leadership back at home.

The protest posters, which have sprung up in London, New York, Amsterdam, Paris and Seoul, were triggered by a lone wolf demonstration on Oct 13 in Haidian district in the Chinese capital that authorities have quickly squelched.

A man, whom netizens identified as Mr Peng Lifa, had draped banners over a side of the busy Sitong bridge, calling for an end to Mr Xi’s rule and China’s strict Covid-19 controls.

He initially escaped detection by donning a hard hat and an orange vest that city workers wear, but was arrested later by police after he put up the banners, according to videos online.