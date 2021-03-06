Beijing proposes changes to HK electoral rules

Chinese lawmakers yesterday proposed changes to Hong Kong's electoral commission as well as the way the city's leader and legislators would be elected, and the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam rallied behind the move.

The vice-chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Mr Wang Chen, who tabled the proposed changes in Beijing, said the way Hong Kong's leader and its legislators are picked will be overhauled, with an emphasis on patriotism.

The Electoral Committee, which is responsible for picking the Chief Executive, will now also pick a "large share" of Legislative Council (LegCo) members, while being involved in the nomination process of all candidates.

"We're looking to create a democratic process with Hong Kong characteristics," said Mr Wang.

The principle of Hong Kong patriots governing the city is fundamental to national sovereignty, security, development interests, as well as the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, said Mrs Lam in a statement soon after the proposal was tabled in the NPC or Chinese Parliament.

"As there will be a number of elections in the coming 12 months, there is a pressing need for us to complete the necessary legislative work," added the Chief Executive, who was also at the NPC opening.

Coming barely a year after a sweeping national security law was implemented in the city on June 30 last year, this is yet another blow to democracy hopes in Hong Kong.

Beijing has said the proposed changes are in response to the unrest in Hong Kong in recent years, and come because of "obvious loopholes and shortcomings in the current electoral system".

In 2019, plans to introduce legislation allowing the extradition of criminals to mainland China met with widespread opposition in the city, which is governed by its own mini-Constitution, the Basic Law.

This escalated into mass protests that continued until Covid-19 prevented large gatherings. A national security law introduced last year put a dent in the protest movement.

While activists say the demonstrations were a manifestation of long-simmering anger at the local government, Beijing insists that foreign forces were behind it.

Yesterday's proposal to change Hong Kong's election rules will be discussed in the coming days and voted on next Thursday.

Reaction in Hong Kong was mixed. LegCo president Andrew Leung backed the changes, saying they could restore normalcy to Hong Kong by establishing a "peaceful and rational LegCo" and minimising any unnecessary disputes.

But Civic Passion lawmaker Cheng Chung Tai, a lawmaker outside of the pro-establishment camp who still has his seat, said he believed the pro-democracy camp would be wiped out from LegCo in future.

Only half of the 70 seats in the Legislative Council are now directly elected, a proportion which is likely to shrink once the new changes are implemented.

Polls for Hong Kong's lawmaking body were meant to take place last Sept 6, but have been postponed to Sept 5 this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the latest move is likely to change Hong Kong's democratic institutions, Beijing would still be keen to keep the city as a place where international businesses would feel comfortable remaining, said Professor Jeffrey Wasserstrom, author of Vigil: Hong Kong On The Brink.

"The argument Beijing has been making all along, when faced with protests, is that it wants to maintain the status quo and ensure stability, and this is an argument that some locals and some international actors are willing to accept."