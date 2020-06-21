Beijing presses on with HK security law by unveiling details

China has unveiled details of its new national security law for Hong Kong, providing its latest indication that the draft legislation could be enacted in the coming weeks.

The information released yesterday by the official Xinhua news agency confirmed that Beijing would set up a national security agency in the former British colony to collect intelligence and handle related crimes.

The details of the draft legislation came after a three-day closed-door meeting of China's top law-making body, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The draft laid out, among other things, what the national security law criminalises, and its penalties. In the case of conflict between Hong Kong's local laws and the new legislation, the NPC Standing Committee will have the final say.

The committee stressed, however, that the law would not impinge on the freedoms that the Hong Kong people currently enjoy, including having a free press, freedom of speech and the freedom of assembly.

The law will bypass the local legislature and be inserted into the city's mini Constitution once drafting is complete.