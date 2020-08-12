Beijing on standby for biggest rainstorm this summer, closing parks and tourist sites

BEIJING (XINHUA) - Beijing temporarily closed all its parks and tourist sites on Wednesday (Aug 12) as a precaution in the face of the heaviest rainstorm this summer, the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau said.

Parks, including the Summer Palace, Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park, and Beijing Zoo, have all been shut down and their reopening time will be announced later, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration Centre of Parks.

Tourists can cancel their tickets and get refunds online, it said.

The Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau has stepped up efforts to cope with possible damage caused by the torrential rain in urban and mountainous areas. All landscaping projects except for those in special conditions were ordered to suspend operations and workers were asked to take shelter in safe places.

Separately, the Beijing Drainage Group, the city's drainage system operator, said it initiated a top-level response to the rainstorm, putting 3,090 workers on standby to tackle any rain-induced flood promptly.

The company said on Wednesday that it had run a check on the city's drainage facilities, including pumping stations and street drain grates. Pumping stations have been ordered to release storage tanks in advance to prepare for the heavy precipitation.

Since Tuesday afternoon, Beijing residents have been receiving text messages from the city's flood control office, advising them to avoid going out and work from home if possible.

The heaviest rain since the beginning of the flood season is expected to hit the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region on Wednesday, the Beijing Meteorological Service said on Tuesday.

At 5.40pm on Tuesday, Beijing meteorological authorities issued a yellow alert for rainstorms. From Wednesday to Thursday, torrential rains and rainstorms are expected to lash the region.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.