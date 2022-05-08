Beijing kicks off Covid-19 tests, Shanghai delays crucial exams

SHANGHAI • China's capital Beijing kicked off a fresh round of mass testing for Covid-19 yesterday and shut more bus routes and metro stations, as it sought to avert the fate of Shanghai, where millions of residents have been locked down for over a month.

The draconian movement restrictions in Shanghai, an economic and financial hub, have caused frustration among its 25 million residents and triggered rare protests over issues such as access to food and medical care, loss of income as well as crowded and unsanitary conditions at central quarantine centres.

While some people have been let out for light and air in recent weeks, residents for the most part say they still cannot leave their housing compounds.

Beijing is striving to avoid an explosion in cases like that of Shanghai by conducting rounds of mass testing, banning restaurant dining-in services in multiple districts and shutting more than 60 subway stations, about 15 per cent of the network.

Shanghai cases have fallen for eight days and the city says its outbreak is under effective control, allowing it to shut some of the makeshift hospitals it raced to build as case numbers ballooned.

But the authorities have also indicated that a full easing is still far off, warning against complacency as China sticks to its zero-tolerance strategy.

Underscoring that expectation, Shanghai officials yesterday postponed the city's "gaokao" university entrance exam by a month to early July.

The last time that happened was in 2020, during the initial coronavirus outbreak.

The city's top Communist Party official, Mr Li Qiang, a close ally of President Xi Jinping, told a government meeting on Friday that it was "necessary to issue military orders at all levels, and take more resolute and powerful actions to overcome the great war and great tests", according to an official statement.

The number of infections in Shanghai outside areas under lockdown - a gauge of whether the city can further reopen - fell to 18 on Friday from 23 the day before. Total new cases declined slightly to around 4,000, according to data released yesterday.

China's Covid-19 policy is increasingly out of step with much of the rest of the world, where governments have eased restrictions, or dropped them altogether, in a bid to live with the coronavirus even as infections spread.