Beijing issues warning over Pelosi trip as PLA marks anniversary

China's military yesterday marked the 95th anniversary of its founding as tensions rise over a potential Taiwan visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with Beijing warning that the military will not "sit idly by" if that takes place.

The visit, which has not been officially confirmed by the United States or Taiwan, could be part of the current tour of the Indo-Pacific by Mrs Pelosi, the third highest-ranking politician in the US.

There are concerns that the brinkmanship exhibited by Washington and Beijing could spill over into a full-on conflict.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday that it would be a "gross interference in China's internal affairs" if Mrs Pelosi visited Taiwan, warning of "very serious developments and consequences".

"We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said during a regular press briefing.

As to what exactly the measures would be, the world should "wait and see", he added.

Over the weekend, various nationalistic commentators had alluded to supporting a military response.

Mr Hu Xijin, retired editor-in-chief of the nationalist Global Times tabloid, said last Saturday that he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should American fighter jets escort Mrs Pelosi on a Taiwan visit, after Twitter blocked his account.

A comment by a PLA unit on the Weibo microblogging site last Friday said "Prepare for war!", and received nearly 1.9 million "likes".

To mark its anniversary, the Chinese military held live-firing drills last Saturday in the waters off Fujian province, over 100km away from Taiwan, according to the local authorities.

The coast guard also held an exercise in the South China Sea off Guangdong province, said the Maritime Safety Administration.

In an editorial yesterday, the official People's Daily lauded the efforts of military modernisation in the past decade, calling a "strong army" a part of being a great nation, and that it can also ensure national security.