Beijing invites US trade envoys for talks: Report

BEIJING • China has invited top US trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing amid continued efforts to strike at least a limited deal, The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing unnamed sources.

The report said Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He invited US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for a meeting in Beijing, adding that Beijing hopes the round of talks can take place before next Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

US officials have indicated they would be willing to meet but have not committed to a date, the report said. However, the negotiators would be reluctant to travel for the talks unless China makes it clear it would make commitments on intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers and agricultural purchases, the report said.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said yesterday that China will strive to reach an initial trade agreement with the US as both sides keep communication channels open, in an attempt to allay fears that talks might be unravelling. China is willing to work with the US to resolve each other's core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and will try hard to reach a "phase one" deal, Mr Gao Feng, spokesman at the ministry, told reporters.

Completion of a "phase one" deal could slide into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House have said, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks and the US counters with heightened demands of its own.

Officials from Beijing had suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump might sign a deal early next month. Some experts said the next date to watch was Dec 15, when US tariffs on about US$156 billion (S$212.3 billion) in Chinese goods are set to take effect.

