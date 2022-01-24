Beijing imposes new measures as cases mount before Winter Olympics

BEIJING • Beijing's city government yesterday introduced new measures to contain a recent outbreak of Covid-19, as China's capital continued to report new local cases of the virus less than two weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games.

Nine locally transmitted cases were found in Beijing on Saturday, the National Health Commission said yesterday, of which six were in the city's Fengtai district.

Fengtai would arrange nucleic acid tests for all of its residents, district health authorities said.

The authorities have asked residents of "risky areas" not to leave the city, a local government spokesman said yesterday, adding that Fengtai residents have been asked to avoid mass gatherings.

Beijing has asked residents to proactively conduct nucleic acid tests if they find themselves with Covid-19-like symptoms within 14 days of receiving any deliveries from overseas, the local authorities said.

The authorities have suggested that Beijing's first case of the Omicron variant could have arrived via a package from Canada.

In Fengtai, some kindergarten operators have told parents that children who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able to attend class, two parents said. It could not be determined if the requirement is a government regulation or the kindergartens' own rule.

A mother surnamed Wang, whose child attends a private kindergarten in Fengtai, said a teacher told her last Friday that unvaccinated children would not be allowed to return from today.

Ms Wang said the teacher cited new government regulations but did not provide her with any official documents as proof.

"This is not on a voluntary basis. This is coercion," Ms Wang said, adding that she has filed a complaint with the authorities, hoping to have the requirement removed.

Mainland China reported 56 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, down from 63 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

Of the new cases, 19 were locally transmitted, versus 23 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 43. There were no new fatalities.

