Beijing holds 'combat drills' near Taiwan as former US officials visit Taipei

BEIJING/TAIPEI • China described its military exercises near Taiwan as "combat drills" yesterday, upping the ante as former US officials arrived in Taipei on a trip to signal President Joe Biden's commitment to Taiwan.

Taiwan has complained about the proximity of repeated Chinese military activity. On Monday, 25 Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone, the largest incursion reported by Taipei to date.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's government and separatists were colluding with "external forces". Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) combat exercises in the Taiwan Strait are a "necessary action" to address the current security situation and to "safeguard national sovereignty".

"It is a solemn response to external forces' interference and provocations by Taiwan independence forces. The PLA's military exercises and training operations are sending a signal that our determination to curb Taiwan independence and Taiwan-US collusion is not just talk."

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

The United States is Taipei's strongest international backer and has watched tensions mount with growing alarm.

Former US senator Chris Dodd and former deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived in Taiwan yesterday in an unmarked private jet, in what a White House official called a "personal signal" of the US President's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

They are due to meet President Tsai Ing-wen today. The Taiwan presidential office said the trip "again shows the Taiwan-US relationship is rock solid, and is a full expression of cross-party support for Taiwan in the United States".

Beijing yesterday blasted the trip. "China has already lodged stern representations with the US against the sending of personnel to visit Taiwan," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Mr Ma said the meeting of the former US officials with Ms Tsai "will only exacerbate the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait", and that it did not matter if it was cast as an official or unofficial visit.

"Taiwan independence is a dead end and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party is trying to 'use arms to seek independence'," he said. "That is to drink poison in the hope of slaking one's thirst, and will only push Taiwan towards disaster."

