Beijing, HK act to deter marking of Tiananmen anniversary

BEIJING • There was heightened security around Beijing's Tiananmen Square yesterday, on the anniversary of the bloody 1989 crackdown, while police in Hong Kong warned people not to gather as China strives to remove all reminders of the events of June 4.

Discussion of the crackdown is highly sensitive to China's communist leadership. It has gone to exhaustive lengths to erase Tiananmen from collective memory, omitting it from history textbooks and censoring online discussion.

On June 4, 1989, the government sent troops and tanks to break up protests, crushing a weeks-long wave of demonstrations calling for political change and curbs on official corruption.

Hundreds - by some estimates more than 1,000 - were reportedly killed in the crackdown.

Yesterday, the authorities in Beijing had set up facial recognition devices in roads leading to the square and stopped passers-by to check their identification.

The police presence in the area was noticeably heavier than normal, with two to three times the regular number of officers visible.

References to June 4 were scrubbed from Chinese social media platforms.

In a statement yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken termed the crackdown 33 years ago "a brutal assault". "The efforts of these brave individuals will not be forgotten. Each year, we honour and remember those who stood up for human rights and fundamental freedoms," he said.

"To the people of China and to those who continue to stand against injustice and seek freedom, we will not forget June 4."

Several Western consulate-generals in Hong Kong yesterday posted Tiananmen tributes on social media, despite local media reports that they had been warned by the city's Chinese foreign ministry office to refrain from doing so. The European Union's office confirmed to Agence France-Presse that they had received such a call.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong had been the one place in China where large-scale remembrance of the crackdown was still tolerated - until two years ago, when Beijing imposed a national security law to clamp down on dissent following huge pro-democracy rallies in 2019.