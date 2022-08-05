Beijing hits Taiwan with penalties in wake of Pelosi visit

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Beijing announced a slew of countermeasures against Taiwan on Wednesday (Aug 3) in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, including suspending trade in certain products and imposing sanctions on institutions regarded as pro-independence.

China's General Administration of Customs announced that the import of citrus fruits and two types of fish from the tropical island would be suspended, citing earlier detection of Covid-19 virus and quarantine pest on the products.