Beijing hits Taiwan with penalties in wake of Pelosi visit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) speaks to reporters with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei on Aug 3, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
44 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Beijing announced a slew of countermeasures against Taiwan on Wednesday (Aug 3) in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, including suspending trade in certain products and imposing sanctions on institutions regarded as pro-independence.

China's General Administration of Customs announced that the import of citrus fruits and two types of fish from the tropical island would be suspended, citing earlier detection of Covid-19 virus and quarantine pest on the products.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top