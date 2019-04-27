Beijing girl finds feathers in chicken meal from McDonald's

BEIJING • First, it was disinfectant, now it's feathers.

McDonald's customers in China have been finding strange items in their fast food meals lately.

Most recently, a woman in Beijing said her daughter took a bite of her McWings and found feathers in her meal. But by then, she had already eaten three chicken wings.

They were part of a takeaway meal bought on April 21.

While she did not show signs of illness, the incident did affect the girl's appetite, said her mother, who returned to the restaurant to alert the staff to her discovery but declined the compensation offered by the fast-food chain.

"The feathers were still attached to the chicken wing. We have questions about how the restaurant handles food safety," she told Chinese media. The woman then lodged a report with the state food and drug administration.



Some Weibo users doubt the story of the girl who found feathers in her meal. PHOTO: BJNEWS/YOUTUBE



Some Weibo users, however, are casting doubts on the incident, saying that the feathers would not look like the ones in the photos if they had gone through the deep fryer.

Another user suggested that it could be a case of food sabotage by a restaurant worker.

The fast-food giant apologised to the customer on April 23, and said that it is now looking into the case and will improve restaurant management.

Earlier this month, McDonald's said it reached a settlement with a woman whose digestive tract was damaged after drinking milk tea bought from an outlet in south-eastern China's Fuzhou city. The tea was found to have been tainted with sodium dichloroisocyanurate, a disinfectant.

ASIAONE