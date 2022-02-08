Beijing Games

Xi's diplomatic blitz pays off

Chinese President Xi Jinping capped a weekend of frenetic diplomatic activity on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics as he welcomed Argentina into China's global Belt and Road Initiative on Sunday.

The Beijing Games have allowed Mr Xi to hold a flurry of face-to-face meetings with fellow world leaders for the first time in nearly two years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Mr Xi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Singapore's President Halimah Yacob. He also held talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said he expects Beijing to allow the UN's rights envoy to visit the Xinjiang region.

