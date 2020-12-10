Beijing eatery owner pays it forward with free bowls of beef noodles

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A restaurant in Beijing has warmed people's hearts with a special set meal offered for free to those in need.

The "Set Meal A" is a bowl of beef noodles worth 22 yuan (S$4.50), according to a report on China Central Television. It is offered for free to people in need, such as fresh graduates with little income, cleaners and vagrants.

A sign outside the De Shun Zhai restaurant reads: "It is inevitable that one will encounter difficulties sometimes. This eatery can offer you free dinner. We don't need you to return the favour, but hope that you will go on to help others when you have the ability to do so.

"Hint: Just tell the waiter you want 'Set Meal A', and then sit down at a table. You may leave after you have finished your food."

Mr Yu Chenghao, owner of the restaurant in the Chaoyang district of Beijing, said he came up with the idea of offering free food because he himself was once on the receiving end of kindness.

In 2012, when he was studying at a university in Kunming, Yunnan province, Mr Yu lost his wallet while out one day.

The owner of a rice noodle shop noticed the helpless Mr Yu and offered him a bowl of rice noodles for free. After the meal, the noodle shop owner even gave him five yuan to pay for transport back to the university campus.

Mr Yu said he was moved by the shop owner's generosity.

He started running his own restaurant two months ago and decided to help people by offering them free meals in the same way.

Mr Yu said that "Set Meal A" is a like secret code, which is designed to help those in need without hurting their dignity.

A worker in the restaurant surnamed Yang said Mr Yu had reminded his staff to treat those who order "Set Meal A" without prejudice, and serve them in a friendly manner.

After the free set meal was rolled out, many people went to the eatery to order one but they paid for the food to show their support for the restaurant.