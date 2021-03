Beijing eases visa rules for foreigners who get Chinese jabs

BEIJING • China-made coronavirus vaccines are becoming the ticket to enter the mainland.

Beijing said it will ease visa rules for foreigners seeking to enter the mainland from Hong Kong if they have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines made in China.

The new rule will take effect today, to resume "people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries in an orderly manner", the government announced in a statement last Friday.

Foreigners visiting the mainland for work will face less paperwork in visa applications if they are able to show that they have received vaccines produced in China. With the vaccine certificates, these travellers will also be able to skip the requirement for a Covid-19 test or fill out a travel declaration form.

The rule also expands the scope of applicants eligible for a visa due to humanitarian needs, such as taking care of family or attending funerals, if they have received Chinese vaccines. Other applicants should still follow the earlier visa procedure, according to the statement.

China has been promoting its home-grown shots globally amid competition from Western vaccines. It recently arranged a deal with the International Olympic Committee to provide shots made in China for athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics in July and Winter Olympics in Beijing next year.

Most countries in the West have not yet approved vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutic companies, which have been reticent in sharing details of their vaccine trials crucial for building public trust around the world.

China is having more success introducing its vaccines in Africa and Latin America, where countries including Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea have received vaccine aid from Beijing.

BLOOMBERG