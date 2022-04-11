Beijing dismisses US concerns over Covid-19 measures as cases rise

BEIJING • China's Foreign Ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the United States after it raised concerns over China's coronavirus control measures.

The US State Department said last Friday that non-emergency staff at its Shanghai consulate and families of US employees could leave due to a surge in Covid-19 cases and coronavirus restrictions in the city.

"We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the groundless accusations against China's pandemic prevention policy from the US in its statement, and have lodged solemn representations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement.

Shanghai is fighting China's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, with almost 25,000 new local cases reported yesterday. Those figures were for Saturday.

Shanghai's curbs to battle the outbreak have squeezed supplies of food and other essential goods for the city of 26 million, with residents also raising concerns about access to medical care.

The most controversial of Shanghai's practices had been separating Covid-19-positive children from their parents.

The authorities have since made some concessions.

"Ambassador (Nicholas) Burns and other Department and Mission officials have raised our concerns regarding the outbreak and the PRC's control measures directly with PRC officials," a US Embassy spokesman said in a statement on Saturday, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"We have informed them about the voluntary departure decision," the statement added.

Last Friday's advisory said US citizens should reconsider travel to China "due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and Covid-19 restrictions". The advisory also warned Americans from travelling to Hong Kong, Jilin province or Shanghai, citing a risk of parents and children being separated.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the country's pandemic prevention and control is "scientific and effective", adding that the government had assisted foreign diplomatic personnel as much as possible.

Diplomats from more than 30 countries recently wrote to the ministry to express concern over the separations.

Shanghai's streets yesterday remained largely silent. Only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission are allowed to go out.

Of the local cases Shanghai reported yesterday, 1,006 were symptomatic while 23,937 were classed as asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

The city has become a test bed for China's elimination strategy, which seeks to test, trace and centrally quarantine all Covid-19-positive people.

Online videos show residents struggling with security personnel and hazmat-suited medical staff at some compounds in recent days, with occupants shouting that they need food.

Citizens in several cities expressed anxiety in social media groups that their cities might also go into lockdown, with screenshots shared of maps showing various highways closed across the country.

On Saturday, Guangzhou - home to more than 18 million people - said it would begin testing across its 11 districts after cases were reported last Friday.

Yesterday, Ningbo, a key port city near Shanghai, said, without elaborating, that it was closing all indoor dining at restaurants and hotels, and that people who had been in confined spaces would undergo testing daily for three days.

REUTERS