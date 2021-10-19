Beijing denies report of hypersonic missile test

BEIJING • China tested a space vehicle in July, not a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times (FT), the Chinese foreign ministry has said.

Quoting five people familiar with the matter, the FT reported last Saturday that China had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew through space, circling the globe before cruising down towards its target, which it missed by about two dozen miles. The paper said the feat had "caught US intelligence by surprise".

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian yesterday said "it was not a missile, it was a space vehicle", when asked about the FT report at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

He said it had been a "routine test" for the purpose of testing technology to reuse the vehicle.

The significance of a reusability test is that it can "provide a cheap and convenient method for humans to peacefully travel to and from space", Mr Zhao said, adding that many companies had carried out similar tests.

The foreign ministry said the test had taken place in July, not in August as reported by the FT.

The United States is closely watching China's military modernisation programme to assess the possible risks posed to it by its increasingly assertive strategic competitor.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin yesterday declined to comment on the FT report.

