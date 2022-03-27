Beijing confirms all 132 people on board China Eastern plane died in crash

BEIJING • All 132 passengers and crew on a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed last week died, Mr Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, was quoted as saying by state media yesterday.

A search and rescue team has identified the DNA of 120 of the victims from the crash site, Mr Hu told reporters.

The news came after officials said some 24,000 pieces of wreckage have been retrieved, and remains of 120 people have been identified. The search is focused on an area with a radius of 300m from the main crash site, though part of a wingtip was found 12km away.

After almost a week since the crash last Monday, there are still many unanswered questions.

A manifest of the 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard the China Eastern flight has yet to be released for privacy reasons, and officials have not ruled out the possibility that the Boeing 737-800 NG's cockpit voice recorder, the first black box retrieved last Wednesday and sent to Beijing for decoding, had been badly damaged.

China said it has not discovered any evidence of explosive materials in the wreckage.

Searchers have found an emergency location transmitter from the plane that was close to where the second black box - the flight data recorder - had been installed, Mr Zhu Tao, director of the Aviation Safety Office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said earlier yesterday.

As recovery crews sifted through the mud at the crash site, dozens of relatives of those on board Flight MU5735 waited anxiously nearby for further news.

One was Mr Qin Haitao, who comes from neighbouring Hunan province.

Mr Qin's daughter, Shujun, was among the passengers on the flight. The plane had been en-route from the south-western inland city of Kunming to the south-eastern coastal city of Guangzhou, when it plummeted to the ground in a rural part of the Guangxi region, leaving no known survivors.

Guangzhou-based migrant worker Shujun, 40, had travelled to Kunming to accompany her mother to see a specialist doctor she had heard was very good.

"We couldn't believe it and didn't dare say anything, for fear that my wife would not be able to bear it," Mr Qin said, when describing the moment he heard the news of the crash.

"Our eyes were full of tears but we dared not weep. In fact, we knew the truth, but we kept it from her for a night, for half a day plus one night."

Mr Qin said he initially had no official confirmation about his daughter's situation. But on Monday night, his brother-in-law rushed to Guangzhou's Baiyun International Airport where the flight was scheduled to arrive.

There, he was shown a list of the passengers' names, which included Shujun's. On Tuesday, Mr Qin, his son and two others drove to Wuzhou where they visited the crash site the next day.

"It's so painful," Mr Qin said in a broken voice, holding back tears. "We have nothing but grief now…

"Our only request is to find my daughter's body as soon as possible and bring her home."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG