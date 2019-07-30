Beijing calls on HK people to oppose, resist violent protests

China says Hong Kong faces a "dangerous" situation now as "violent crimes" continue, a day after anti-government protesters clashed again with the police.

The most urgent task for the autonomous region's administration is to bring these demonstrators to justice and restore order, a spokes-man for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said yesterday.

Mr Yang Guang said the violent protests had seriously damaged the city's rule of law, economy and international image, and called on people "from all walks of life in Hong Kong" to oppose and resist such actions.

This is the first time China has organised a news conference to state its position on the deepening political crisis in the territory.

Yesterday, Mr Yang also warned foreign countries not to interfere in China's domestic affairs.