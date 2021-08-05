Beijing calls for stepping up efforts to safeguard peace in South China Sea

BEIJING • China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged China and Asean to tackle external interference as well as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Tuesday at the virtual foreign ministers' meeting between China and Asean, Mr Wang also called for Beijing and the bloc to step up consultations on the code of conduct in the South China Sea to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

It was the consensus between China and Asean members to agree on the code of conduct at an early date, the Chinese Foreign Minister noted, adding that the second reading of the draft text of the code had made progress.

Beijing insists on the peaceful settlement of disputes through consultations by countries directly involved, Mr Wang said. It urges countries to refrain from unilateral actions that intensify contradictions and aggravate differences, and calls for the deepening of pragmatic maritime cooperation with relevant countries.

Mr Wang said China's sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea conform with international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. China has never made new claims, but will stick to its consistent position, he said.

China and Asean's joint efforts have brought stability in the South China Sea, and freedom of navigation and overflight are protected in accordance with law, the Chinese diplomat said.

He called on relevant countries to stay vigilant to actions by outside countries to openly intervene in the region's territorial and maritime disputes, sow discord between China and Asean members, and send a large number of vessels to the region. These countries have become the biggest troublemakers, he said. The South China Sea should not be turned into an arena for major countries, and others should not be allowed to disrupt the peace and stability in the region, he added.

During the meeting, foreign ministers of the Asean member states said they wanted to enhance mutual trust and avoid increasing tensions in the South China Sea.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Asean dialogue relations, and the ministers said they hoped to hold a conference with China to commemorate the anniversary.

The ministers also said Asean would continue to cooperate with China in fighting the pandemic and promoting development.

According to Mr Wang, China has provided more than 190 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and other supplies to Asean members. Beijing is willing to work with Asean to oppose the politicisation of the pandemic and ensure the smooth and healthy development of international anti-pandemic cooperation, he said.

Despite the pandemic, trade volume between China and Asean surpassed US$410 billion (S$553 billion) in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 38.2 per cent, he noted.

