Beijing battling contradictions in bid to meet climate goals

China's ambitious plans to curb climate change appear to still be haunted by economic realities, as contradictions in development plans released last week show.

Beijing's draft five-year development plan unveiled last Friday set lower than anticipated targets to reduce carbon intensity and boost the country's proportion of non-fossil fuel energy. Climate experts in China and elsewhere watching this were unimpressed by the conservative plan, given China's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060, but said it was significant as the nation's first steps towards that goal.