Beijing-backed candidate declares bid for Macau's top post

HONG KONG • The head of the legislature in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, has formally declared his candidacy in the race to run the Chinese-controlled territory for the next five years.

The chief executive that Macau chooses in the elections, set for Aug 25, will work with the Chinese authorities.

He will also be instrumental in the awarding of new casino licences, a process closely watched by industry officials and investors.

Mr Ho Iat Seng, the main contender in the elections, is Beijing's favoured candidate, say industry experts, and he has won the public backing of the enclave's political elite.

"I will move to optimise people's livelihoods and diversified development, as well as deeply listen to society," the Macau-born Mr Ho, who had previously said he would run, told a news conference broadcast on television.

Macau's casino licences for operators Sands China, Wynn Macau, SJM Holdings, MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts expire in 2022.

Mr Ho, who is in his 60s, is one of four potential candidates to announce his bid. He has no direct ties to the casino industry.



He said he wants to promote economic diversification and participation in national plans for the Greater Bay Area. He is Macau's only member of the standing committee of the National People's Congress, also known as China's parliament.

There is no direct voting in the elections for chief executive, with the task entrusted to an election panel of 400 people selected for the job.

