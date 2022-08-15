Beijing asks New Delhi to reiterate 'one China' policy

NEW DELHI • Beijing wants India to reaffirm the "one China" policy as it seeks to shore up regional support after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which triggered aggressive drills by the Chinese military around the island.

"We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'one China' policy like many other countries," Mr Sun Weidong, China's Ambassador to India, said in a post on the embassy's website.

"The 'one China' principle is the political foundation of China-India relations," he said in a summary of his comments at a briefing in New Delhi on Saturday.

More than 170 countries and international organisations have reaffirmed their commitment to the principle, he said.

The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's Communist Party, which established the People's Republic of China in Beijing.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control.

India follows the "one China"policy and recognises the government in Beijing only, but has not mentioned it in bilateral documents or in public statements for a long time.

Public sentiment towards China has soured in the wake of deadly border clashes between the two neighbours in 2020, the worst in four decades.

The South Asian nation's deliberate ambiguity and reluctance to reiterate the principle is in contrast to countries of the region and the Group of Seven, whose members include the United States, Britain, Japan and Germany.

The G-7 foreign ministers said in a statement this month that there was "no change" in the "one China" policy or on Taiwan. Members of the Asean grouping have reaffirmed they recognise only Beijing.

"India's relevant policies are well known and consistent," Mr Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters on Friday, without mentioning the "one China" policy, when asked about the tensions around Taiwan.

New Delhi has stopped referring to the policy in public since 2008 when Beijing issued a series of statements claiming India's eastern province of Arunachal Pradesh and issued "stapled" visas to some residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mrs Pelosi's visit to Taiwan prompted the Chinese military to carry out exercises designed to show its ability to encircle the island and cut off the Taiwan Strait, one of the world's busiest trade routes.

It has launched missiles that likely flew over Taipei and into waters Japan claims as an exclusive economic zone.

Mr Sun reiterated China's position that the US and Mrs Pelosi were solely responsible for the tensions around Taiwan and Beijing's response, including the military drills and sanctions against the US House Speaker.

