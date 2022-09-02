Beijing accuses US of 'tech blockade' over Nvidia chip ban

BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that the United States was attempting to impose a "technological blockade" on China after chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday it was told by US officials to stop exporting two top computing chips to China.

Mr Wang also told a regular briefing that the ban showed the US was trying to maintain its "technological hegemony" and stretching the concept of national security.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said such actions would undermine the stability of global supply chains.

"The US continues to abuse export control measures to restrict exports of semiconductor-related items to China, which China firmly opposes," Commerce Ministry spokesman Shu Jieting said at a news conference.

The US move could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in the country.

The announcement signals a major escalation of the US crackdown on China's technological capabilities as tensions bubble over the fate of Taiwan, where chips for Nvidia and almost every other major chip firm are manufactured.

Nvidia shares fell 6.6 per cent after hours. The company said the ban, which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, could interfere with completion of developing the H100, the flagship chip it announced this year.

Nvidia said US officials told it that the new rule "will address the risk that products may be used in, or diverted to, a 'military end use' or 'military end user' in China".

The US Department of Commerce would not say what new criteria it has laid out for AI chips that can no longer be shipped to China but said it is reviewing its China-related policies and practices to "keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands".

"While we are not in a position to outline specific policy changes at this time, we are taking a comprehensive approach to implement additional actions necessary related to technologies, end-uses, and end-users to protect US national security and foreign policy interests," a spokesman told Reuters.

This is not the first time the US has moved to choke off Chinese firms' supply of chips. In 2020, former president Donald Trump's administration banned suppliers from selling chips made using US technology to tech giant Huawei without a special licence.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting US Arizona state Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday that Taiwan looks forward to producing "democracy chips" with the US.

Taiwan has been keen to show the US, its most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, that it is a reliable friend as a global chip crunch impacts auto production and consumer electronics.

REUTERS