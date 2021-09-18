Battle of old guard, mavericks for supremacy in LDP polls

TOKYO • The starting gun was fired yesterday in the race to succeed Mr Yoshihide Suga as Japan's 100th prime minister, which is shaping up to be an ideological battle between the old guard and the reform-minded iconoclasts in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The contest, experts said, will have important ramifications for the ruling party's future. It will be a rare free-for-all where lawmakers, on paper, are generally allowed to vote as they wish instead of along faction lines.