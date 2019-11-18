Battle lines harden as protesters clash with police at Hong Kong university

HONG KONG • Hong Kong police and protesters hardened their battle lines over the weekend as violent clashes showed no signs of abating, leaving the city bracing itself for another week of upheaval that risks disrupting pending local elections.

Protesters at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) yesterday continued to hurl bricks and petrol bombs at police, who in turn volleyed rounds of tear gas and deployed water cannon. A Long Range Acoustic Device, a broadcasting system installed on top of a police armoured vehicle, was also deployed yesterday to blast warnings to protesters near the university.

In the chaos, a police media liaison officer was hit in the leg by an arrow shot by a protester and needed treatment at a hospital. Another officer had a small steel ball hit his visor, police said, but he was not wounded.

The violence at PolyU prompted police to warn that it had become a riot and that anyone who remained on campus or helped the protesters may be liable to the offence of taking part in a riot. In an urgent notice sent to its students, staff and alumni, PolyU said that while it understood students' concerns about the social conditions in Hong Kong, calm and sensibility must prevail when they fight for anything, public broadcaster RTHK reported. The university also condemned the illegal acts of the radical protesters.

Elsewhere, police fired tear gas to try to break up protesters in Nathan Road in the Kowloon district of Mong Kok. Protesters occupied a number of roads in the area and built barricades with rubbish. They also hurled bricks and petrol bombs at officers.

With tensions running high, schools will continue to be suspended today for the safety of students. All classes at kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, and special schools have been suspended since last Thursday.

The escalating violence threatens to delay district council elections scheduled for Nov 24. There are signs, too, that Hong Kong society is becoming more polarised, as protest-weary residents who helped clean up the city's streets were harassed by protesters.

"Violence and hatred are devouring the entire society and put Hong Kong in extreme danger," Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in his weekly blog yesterday. "People should distance themselves from violence more than ever before."

As the list of casualties and damage grows, so too are the cracks in Hong Kong's economy and international reputation. The government is forecasting the first annual contraction since the global financial crisis a decade ago, while unemployment is predicted to rise.

Gross domestic product will contract 1.3 per cent from last year, the government said last Friday as it released final output calculations for the third quarter. The government said ending the city's violent unrest is key to an economic recovery.

One of the protesters' key demands is the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry to examine the use of force by police, which, according to a recent poll, has the overwhelming support of Hong Kong people.

About 80 per cent of Hong Kong adults want the government to set up an independent commission of inquiry, according to a new survey by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Programme. That was up from 77 per cent earlier this month.

The government has so far ruled out any further political concessions to the protesters.

"The government needs to do something meaningful to stop the violence and I think setting up an independent protests committee is the best way to bring back peace," said a regular protester, who would identify herself only as Lam.

Protest activity shifted to universities last week as students sought refuge. Over the weekend, police and protesters faced off outside PolyU, while a five-day face-off between activists and officers at The Chinese University of Hong Kong ended last Friday after vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan urged people to leave the campus.

Mr Sonny Lo, a political commentator who has written books on the city's relationship with Beijing, said the government still has options - among them is setting up a reconciliation committee and another is calling a temporary truce so that elections can be held.

"It could be a combined approach," he said. If Hong Kongers, including the protesters, want the election to be held, there should be a temporary truce, and if peace holds, a reconciliation committee can be set up, Mr Lo said. Maybe then there will be a "possibility of a breakthrough".

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS