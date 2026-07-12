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Banks in South Korea are creating K-dramas now – and viewers are tuning in

K-drama series K-Industry Begins (left) and short-form drama House And Half House (right) are both produced by KB Kookmin Bank to target younger consumers.

SEOUL – Banks in South Korea are turning to K-dramas and reality shows as a new way to reach younger consumers, and the unconventional marketing strategy has drawn millions of views online.

KB Kookmin Bank recently launched a four-part K-drama series on its official YouTube channel with the title translated as K-Industry Begins. The series stars Kim Nam-gil (who acted in The Fiery Priest and Trigger) as Kim Young-jin, a deputy general manager at the bank who travels to help businesses and individuals navigate financial challenges.

The heartwarming series follows the protagonist as he builds relationships with clients and supports their growth. Financial products and corporate banking services are woven into the narrative through Kim’s interactions with clients, subtly advertising the bank’s offerings while helping viewers better understand complex financial concepts.

Each episode runs about 15 minutes. The first episode, released on June 26, had garnered around 1.4 million views as of July 12 . Three episodes have been released so far, with new episodes uploaded every Friday.

Other financial institutions have adopted similar content-driven marketing strategies.

Woori Card, the credit card arm of Woori Financial Group, recently launched a dating reality show titled Starting Today, Woori on its official YouTube channel in June.

The series follows employees from across the financial group as they live together in a shared house and search for romance with one another. The four-episode series concluded on July 8 .

Dating reality show titled Starting Today, Woori weaves in the benefits of using Woori Card’s products. PHOTO: WOORI CARD

Produced in the style of the popular dating programme I’m Solo, the show includes familiar reality-TV elements such as contestants guessing one another’s ages and jobs within the financial group – ranging from corporate banking to mobile app planning and operations. Throughout the series, Woori Card’s products are subtly incorporated into the storyline, such as a contestant receiving a discount when ordering food delivery with the company’s card.

The growing trend reflects banks’ efforts to shed the industry’s traditionally conservative image and connect with younger consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, who represent a key target audience.

Some institutions are also expanding from traditional long-form productions and traversing into short-form content to better reach consumers in their 20s and 30s, who are more accustomed to consuming bite-sized videos.

A notable example is Half And Half House by KB Kookmin Bank. The short-form drama follows a young couple as they navigate the risks of rental fraud while signing a jeonse, South Korea’s lump-sum deposit housing rental system. The series premiered on YouTube in 2025, amassing more than 1 million cumulative views during its run. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK