Back to the drawing board for Japan's main opposition CDP
Going into Sunday's general election, the momentum seemed to be with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), which was poised to make significant gains in Parliament.
Media surveys had predicted a series of tight races that would hurt the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The CDP-backed candidate had pulled off an upset in an Upper House by-election last Sunday to wrest away an LDP-held seat in Shizuoka.