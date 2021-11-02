News analysis

Back to the drawing board for Japan's main opposition CDP

Walter Sim‍ Japan Correspondent In Tokyo  
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Going into Sunday's general election, the momentum seemed to be with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), which was poised to make significant gains in Parliament.

Media surveys had predicted a series of tight races that would hurt the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The CDP-backed candidate had pulled off an upset in an Upper House by-election last Sunday to wrest away an LDP-held seat in Shizuoka.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 02, 2021, with the headline 'Back to the drawing board for Japan's main opposition CDP'. Subscribe
Topics: 