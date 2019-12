While the cherry blossom in spring is probably the most iconic of the four distinct seasons in Japan, autumn, to many, is just as beautiful. As temperatures dip after the scorching summer, the colours of the leaves change into vibrant shades of orange, red, yellow and brown, as seen in this view of Hibiya Park yesterday. In Japan, the natural phenomenon is called koyo or momiji (meaning red leaf). The 16ha public park borders the southern moat of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.