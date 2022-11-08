Authorities turn seized home towers at Evergrande's resort island to rental, commercial use

Almost 40 residential buildings of China Evergrande Group’s mega resort project on Hainan island seized by the local government will be completed for rental housing, serviced apartments and commercial activities. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
33 min ago

HONG KONG - Almost 40 residential buildings of China Evergrande Group’s mega resort project on Hainan island seized by the local government will be completed for rental housing, serviced apartments and commercial activities.

In December, the government of Danzhou city ordered demolition of 39 towers in the Ocean Flower Island development, containing roughly 3,900 of the project’s 65,000 homes, because of environmental and construction violations.

Ocean Flower Island is the world’s largest artificial resort island and has been under development by Evergrande for nearly US$13 billion (S$18 billion).

By April, local media were reporting that the local authorities had changed the status of those towers to “confiscation” from “demolition”.

According to the latest document on the project, published by the city government in late October, the authorities have approved changing 16 of the incomplete buildings into rental housing, four into service apartments, and the remaining 19 into hotels, offices and retail space.

The seizure of part of the 800 ha, flower-shaped project has added to the woes of what was once China’s top-selling developer, which is reeling under more than US$300 billion in debt and struggling to repay creditors.

Evergrande declined to comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Vast Hong Kong villa development plot sold to cover Evergrande debts
Evergrande billionaire founder puts London's most expensive mansion up for sale

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top