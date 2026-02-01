Straitstimes.com header logo

Australian snowboarder dies after ski lift accident in central Japan

TOKYO – An Australian snowboarder died after a ski lift accident at a central Japan resort in which she was left hanging in midair, local police said on Feb 1.

Police identified her as 22-year-old Ella Day Brooke.

The incident took place at around 9am (8am Singapore time) on Jan 30 at the Tsugaike Mountain Resort in Otari, Nagano Prefecture, as the chair she was riding on began its return journey from the top station.

A staff member stopped the lift to rescue Ms Brooke, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. She was confirmed dead on Feb 1.

According to the ski lift operator, Tsugaike Gondola Lift, the buckle on Ms Brooke’s backpack belt got caught in the chair, pulling her with it as she tried to disembark.

An earlier report by The Japan News said Ms Brooke had a heart attack.

The company said it is cooperating with the police investigation and will work to improve safety. KYODO NEWS

