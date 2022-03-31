Australian, Canadian judges to stay on Hong Kong top court

HONG KONG (AFP) - Australian and Canadian judges confirmed on Thursday (March 31) they will stay on Hong Kong's top court after two senior British judges resigned to avoid endorsing China's crackdown on political freedoms in the financial hub.

Judges from common law jurisdictions are invited to sit as non-permanent members at Hong Kong's top court, which is separate from mainland China's legal system.

UK Supreme Court president Robert Reed and fellow judge Patrick Hodge resigned from the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal on Wednesday, saying the government had "departed from values of political freedom and freedom of expression".

Four of the 10 remaining overseas judges - who unlike Mr Reed and Mr Hodge are retired - have said they will remain, including Australian judges William Gummow, Anthony Murray Gleeson and Robert French.

"We do not intend to resign and we support the judges of the Court of Final Appeal in their commitment to judicial independence," Mr Gummow, Mr Gleeson and Mr French told AFP in a joint statement.

Former Canadian chief justice Beverley McLachlin also said she would remain.

"The court is operating as an independent, judicial branch of government - perhaps the last surviving strong institution of democracy," Ms McLachlin told The Globe and Mail.

The six remaining members, who are retired British judges, have not made clear if they will stay or resign.

Legal analysts said they could come under pressure to follow Mr Reed and Mr Hodge in stepping down.

"I would be surprised if this very significant step... did not give the others very serious pause for thought," British lawyer Schona Jolly wrote on Twitter.

They include Mr David Neuberger, a former head of Britain's Supreme Court, and Mr Jonathan Sumption, who also used to sit on the UK's top court.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that Hong Kong's national security law - imposed by China in 2020 after months of democracy protests in the city - had led to a "systematic erosion of liberty and democracy".

Ms Truss added it was "no longer tenable" for serving British judges to sit on Hong Kong's top court, as it would risk "legitimising oppression".